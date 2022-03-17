JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.