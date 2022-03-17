Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.32 ($0.19). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 4,433,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £372.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

