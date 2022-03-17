K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

TSE KBL traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446. The company has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.