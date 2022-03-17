K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as low as C$32.30 and last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 9317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$330.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

