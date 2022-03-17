Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KPLT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 2,123,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,492. Katapult has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

