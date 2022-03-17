Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. Katapult has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.