KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NYSE KBH opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

