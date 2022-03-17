KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.
NYSE KBH opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
