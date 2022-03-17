Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.63 Average PT from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,593. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

