Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

