KeyCorp Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

MTN stock opened at $267.84 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

