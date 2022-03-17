KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.62. 2,041,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.