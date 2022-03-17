KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. 37,812,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,086,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

