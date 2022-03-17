KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $15.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.10. 1,252,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,519. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

