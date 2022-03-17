Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 5,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

