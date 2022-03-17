Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,474 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after acquiring an additional 363,488 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 579,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

