KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.92. 1,549,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $284.49 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

