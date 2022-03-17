Klaytn (KLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $56.68 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $56.68 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.67 or 0.06897223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,755.58 or 1.00083243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,760,186,641 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

