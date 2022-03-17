Klimatas Trading Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,891.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

