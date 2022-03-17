Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,487,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

