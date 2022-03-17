Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €32.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

