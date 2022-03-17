Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.41. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 65,236 shares traded.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 481,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

