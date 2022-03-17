K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.73 ($19.48).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €23.99 ($26.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 1 year high of €24.75 ($27.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.