Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,425. The firm has a market cap of $510.17 million, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

