Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CMO Sells $65,290.29 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LH opened at $274.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $284.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $237.21 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

