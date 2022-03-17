Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Lands’ End stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.