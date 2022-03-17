Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lantheus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

