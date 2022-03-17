Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

