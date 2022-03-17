Lattice Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. 1,129,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,412. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

