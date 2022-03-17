Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 622,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,820. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $168.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 397,850 shares of company stock worth $21,395,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

