Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $478,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $53.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,443. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $539.02 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $661.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

