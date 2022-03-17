Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $539,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $123.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,075.97. 913,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,351.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.