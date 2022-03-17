Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $273.32. 1,353,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,332. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.10. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

