Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Zscaler makes up about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.03. 3,084,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,966. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

