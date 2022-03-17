Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 2,796,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,227. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

