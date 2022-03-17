Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

LEA opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. Lear has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.