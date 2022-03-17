Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.83).

LTG stock opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.89. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 135.40 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

