LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

LX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 8,840,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,360. The company has a market cap of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

