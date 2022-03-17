LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
LX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 8,840,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,360. The company has a market cap of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.