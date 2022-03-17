Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 27,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,013,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 3,118,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

About Lexington Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.