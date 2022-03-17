Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,550 ($59.17) target price on the stock.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($70.60) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($68.40) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($53.58) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,008 ($52.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,391.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.