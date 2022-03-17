Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.29 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00007086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $300.09 million and $11.29 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.06867370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,827.78 or 1.00026681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041138 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

