Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) versus Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Head-To-Head Review

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 31.82% 8.50% 4.49% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Life Storage and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $788.57 million 14.05 $249.32 million $3.16 41.88 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Life Storage and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 7 0 2.70 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.64, indicating a potential upside of 49.41%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

