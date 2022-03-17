Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,625,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

LNC stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

