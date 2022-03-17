Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $10.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.53. 3,535,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.78 and its 200 day moving average is $315.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

