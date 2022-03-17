Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $80,257.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LAD opened at $334.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.