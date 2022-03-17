Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $80,257.50 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LAD opened at $334.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

