LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 274,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,692. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,930 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LivaNova by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LivaNova by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LivaNova by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.