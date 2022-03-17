Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.73. Local Bounti shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,376 shares.
LOCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
