LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

