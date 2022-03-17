Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)
