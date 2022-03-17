Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 18,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Lufax stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 25,465,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,688. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,481,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 179,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

