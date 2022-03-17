Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 485,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lufax by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

